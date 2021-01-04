Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $778.56 Million

Equities research analysts expect Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) to report $778.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $759.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $789.64 million. Visteon posted sales of $744.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year sales of $2.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.42 million. Visteon had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%.

VC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Visteon from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Visteon from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Visteon from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visteon from $28.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Visteon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.83.

Visteon stock opened at $125.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -111.08 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.64. Visteon has a one year low of $38.69 and a one year high of $136.10.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

