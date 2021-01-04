VNX Exchange Market Capitalization Achieves $7.71 Million (VNXLU)

VNX Exchange (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 4th. One VNX Exchange token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000875 BTC on exchanges. VNX Exchange has a market capitalization of $7.71 million and $51,894.00 worth of VNX Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VNX Exchange has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00029730 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00126197 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.07 or 0.00265015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $164.96 or 0.00526288 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.23 or 0.00291059 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00018904 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00050988 BTC.

VNX Exchange Profile

VNX Exchange’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 tokens. VNX Exchange’s official message board is vnx.io/blog . The official website for VNX Exchange is vnx.io

VNX Exchange Token Trading

