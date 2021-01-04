Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.58.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VRM shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Vroom in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Vroom in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vroom in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Vroom in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

In related news, CFO David K. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vroom by 229.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,068,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528,678 shares during the period. Schf GPE LLC acquired a new position in Vroom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,870,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,999,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,319,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,091,000 after buying an additional 1,248,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

VRM traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.13. 41,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,008. Vroom has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.51.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vroom will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

