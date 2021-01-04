Wabash National Co. (WNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 6th

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th.

Wabash National has a payout ratio of 42.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wabash National to earn $0.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.2%.

Shares of WNC opened at $17.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.59. Wabash National has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $19.17.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $351.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.84 million. Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wabash National will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Wabash National from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Wabash National from $10.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wabash National has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

In other news, Director John E. Kunz sold 4,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $87,313.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and various industrial products primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, and steel coil haulers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

