Wabash National Co. (WNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 6th

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th.
Wabash National has a payout ratio of 42.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wabash National to earn $0.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.2%.
Shares of WNC opened at $17.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.59. Wabash National has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $19.17.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Wabash National from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Wabash National from $10.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wabash National has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.
In other news, Director John E. Kunz sold 4,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $87,313.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
About Wabash National
Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and various industrial products primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, and steel coil haulers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.
