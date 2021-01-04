WABnetwork (WAB) Price Up 1.1% This Week

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 4th. One WABnetwork token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, BitForex, IDEX and IDAX. During the last week, WABnetwork has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. WABnetwork has a market capitalization of $12,848.84 and approximately $12.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003228 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00029511 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00126153 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 40.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.47 or 0.00259876 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.48 or 0.00531172 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.33 or 0.00285239 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00019123 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00050879 BTC.

WABnetwork was first traded on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,953,531,973 tokens. The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork . The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork

WABnetwork can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BitForex, IDEX, IDAX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WABnetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WABnetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

