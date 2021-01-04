Wagerr (WGR) Price Up 55.9% This Week

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $7.47 million and approximately $5,428.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wagerr has traded up 55.9% against the US dollar. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0381 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000400 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000349 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006498 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 60.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000087 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr is a coin. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 217,500,687 coins and its circulating supply is 196,121,073 coins. The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wagerr Coin Trading

Wagerr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

