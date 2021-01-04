Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAKE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAKE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This is an increase from Wake Forest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

OTCMKTS:WAKE opened at $17.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.48. Wake Forest Bancshares has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $20.90.

Wake Forest Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter.

Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Wake Forest Federal Savings & Loan Association that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits and IRAs. The company's loan portfolio includes fixed mortgage loans, balloon mortgages, home equity loans, construction loans, commercial real estate mortgages, and commercial lines of credit, as well as loans secured by residential investment properties and land, and deposit loans.

