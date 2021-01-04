Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given a $170.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) has been given a $170.00 price target by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.71.

NYSE:WMT opened at $144.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $407.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $12,286,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,610,399 shares in the company, valued at $232,783,175.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total transaction of $78,614,666.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $967,071,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,475,000 shares of company stock worth $1,388,575,145 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 42.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 57.6% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 206.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

