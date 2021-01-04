Webchain (WEB) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.00

Webchain (CURRENCY:WEB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, Webchain has traded 29.3% higher against the dollar. One Webchain coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including RaisEX, EscoDEX, Coinroom and ChaoEX . Webchain has a total market capitalization of $59,430.00 and $1.00 worth of Webchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Webchain alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.53 or 0.00420389 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000864 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000382 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Webchain Profile

WEB is a coin. Its launch date was October 1st, 2017. Webchain’s total supply is 513,893,272 coins and its circulating supply is 163,892,747 coins. Webchain’s official Twitter account is @thewebchain . Webchain’s official website is webchain.network . The official message board for Webchain is webchain.network/news/archive . The Reddit community for Webchain is /r/Webchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Webchain

Webchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EscoDEX, Coinroom, STEX, ChaoEX , BiteBTC and RaisEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Webchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Webchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Webchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Webchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.