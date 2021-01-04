Wing (WING) Price Reaches $14.07

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Wing has a market capitalization of $11.68 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing token can now be bought for approximately $14.07 or 0.00042172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wing has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00031018 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00123530 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.77 or 0.00544666 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00143309 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.62 or 0.00265541 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00019479 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00050135 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing’s total supply is 2,329,854 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,854 tokens. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

Wing Token Trading

Wing can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

