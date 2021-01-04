Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.79

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.79 and last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 2442 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Wipro in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Investec lowered Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.53. The stock has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.58.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Wipro in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wipro by 29.1% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Wipro in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Wipro by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,835,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,726,000 after buying an additional 27,323 shares in the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Wipro (NYSE:WIT)
Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.
