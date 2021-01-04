Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.79

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.79 and last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 2442 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Wipro in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Investec lowered Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Get Wipro alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.53. The stock has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Wipro in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wipro by 29.1% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Wipro in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Wipro by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,835,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,726,000 after buying an additional 27,323 shares in the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wipro (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.