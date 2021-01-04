Wishbone Gold Plc (WSBN.L) (LON:WSBN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.00

Wishbone Gold Plc (WSBN.L) (LON:WSBN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 18 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 16.66 ($0.22), with a volume of 3252485 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.21).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.52, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of £24.99 million and a PE ratio of -2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.56.

Wishbone Gold Plc (WSBN.L) Company Profile (LON:WSBN)

Wishbone Gold Plc engages in the resource evaluation, and gold production and trading activities. It holds interest in the four gold exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 34,000 acres in north east Queensland, Australia. The company also operates as a precious metals and gem trader in Dubai, Columbia, Honduras, Chile, and Peru.

