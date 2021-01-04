Workiva (NYSE:WK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WK. BidaskClub raised shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Friday, September 18th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Workiva from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.22.

Workiva stock opened at $91.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -69.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.99 and its 200-day moving average is $62.13. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $93.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $88.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.54 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. Workiva’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Workiva will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $237,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,724.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,369,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 268,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,687,997.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,263 shares of company stock valued at $13,157,140 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WK. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Workiva by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,223 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 159.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 21,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 13,417 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Workiva by 89.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 87,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 41,288 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

