Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Trading Up 17.7% Over Last Week

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 4th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $3.70 billion and $412.98 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $31,949.42 or 0.99902614 BTC on exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00008886 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00018450 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00011234 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00042007 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 115,711 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

