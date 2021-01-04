YF Link (YFL) Market Cap Achieves $27.29 Million

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last seven days, YF Link has traded up 34.8% against the U.S. dollar. YF Link has a total market cap of $27.29 million and approximately $786,499.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YF Link token can currently be bought for $544.58 or 0.01738130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,115 tokens. YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official website is yflink.io

YF Link can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YF Link should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YF Link using one of the exchanges listed above.

