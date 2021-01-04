Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $488.44 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) will post sales of $488.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $497.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $479.87 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities posted sales of $439.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $376.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.86 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 27.73%.

Several research firms recently commented on AQN. Zacks Investment Research cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 54,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Ecofin Advisors Ltd grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 619,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. 35.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AQN stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.25. 64,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,570. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1551 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.41%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

