Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $341.98 Million

Analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) will post $341.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $353.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $336.40 million. Cable One posted sales of $318.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cable One will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $10.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.70 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.08 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.68 earnings per share.

CABO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,849.14.

Cable One stock traded down $33.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,194.49. The stock had a trading volume of 371 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,755. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,100.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,886.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 51.86 and a beta of 0.52. Cable One has a 52-week low of $1,031.39 and a 52-week high of $2,326.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.90%.

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 27 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,110.50, for a total value of $56,983.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,769. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,793.40, for a total value of $541,606.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123,743.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,574 shares of company stock valued at $4,970,992 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Cable One by 2.9% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Cable One by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Cable One by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

