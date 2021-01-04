Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Will Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) will report earnings per share of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.94. Emerson Electric posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.07.

EMR stock opened at $80.37 on Friday. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $83.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.98 and its 200-day moving average is $69.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Security Asset Management bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at $77,000. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

