Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.65 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) will post $143.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $110.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $176.60 million. Fulgent Genetics reported sales of $8.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,612.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full-year sales of $303.30 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $361.60 million, with estimates ranging from $353.90 million to $369.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fulgent Genetics.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.69. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $101.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.73 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BTIG Research cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulgent Genetics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Shares of FLGT traded up $7.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.30. 4,026,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,625. Fulgent Genetics has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.56. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.90.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $4,617,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,891,456.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 3,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $168,030.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 447,585 shares in the company, valued at $20,293,503.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,283 shares of company stock worth $7,125,530 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLGT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,586,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,535,000 after purchasing an additional 878,154 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,238,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,608,000 after purchasing an additional 450,599 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 265,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 130,881 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 896.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 93,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 46,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.05% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fulgent Genetics (FLGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.