Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.33 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) will post $21.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Green Plains Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.40 million and the lowest is $21.26 million. Green Plains Partners posted sales of $20.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Plains Partners will report full year sales of $83.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $83.29 million to $83.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $86.31 million, with estimates ranging from $85.50 million to $87.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Green Plains Partners.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 49.83% and a negative return on equity of 57.99%. The firm had revenue of $21.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.17 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 13.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,013,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after acquiring an additional 121,781 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 3.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 392,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 11,579 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 157.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 127,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 78,242 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 50,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Green Plains Partners during the third quarter worth $617,000. 19.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPP traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,347. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.65. Green Plains Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81. The company has a market capitalization of $197.27 million, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land; and 7 fuel terminals in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Oklahoma.

