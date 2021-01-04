Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Equities analysts expect Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) to announce $1.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Huntsman’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.70 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.54 billion. Huntsman reported sales of $1.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full-year sales of $6.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $6.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $7.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HUN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.39.

HUN traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.03. The company had a trading volume of 35,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,932. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day moving average of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $26.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

In other news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $399,118.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 7,577.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,753,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717,561 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 324.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,813,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,844 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 267.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,863,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,964 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,721,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,911,000 after acquiring an additional 763,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,243,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,345,000 after acquiring an additional 738,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

