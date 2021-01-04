Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $877.93 Million

Analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) will post sales of $877.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $913.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $827.00 million. Lamb Weston posted sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year sales of $3.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.31. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 130.91% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,027. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $96.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.07 and a 200-day moving average of $68.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.80%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 81,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after buying an additional 27,685 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 9,119 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

