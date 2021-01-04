Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) will announce sales of $1.23 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Logitech International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.22 billion and the highest is $1.23 billion. Logitech International posted sales of $902.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full year sales of $4.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $4.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.33. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.06 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LOGI. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $73.50 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. AlphaValue upgraded Logitech International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.56.

In related news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 3,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $311,928.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,559 shares in the company, valued at $850,464.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total value of $3,527,443.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,306,905.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,271,836 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Logitech International by 5.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Logitech International by 3.2% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 32.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LOGI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.19. The company had a trading volume of 512,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.74 and a 200 day moving average of $77.45. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $31.37 and a 1-year high of $98.31.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

