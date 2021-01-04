Zacks: Analysts Expect Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $310.75 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) will announce $310.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Coherent’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $309.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $312.30 million. Coherent posted sales of $320.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherent will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Coherent.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The company had revenue of $316.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Coherent’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. ValuEngine raised Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Longbow Research lowered Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Vertical Research raised Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coherent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.00.

Shares of COHR opened at $150.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.61. Coherent has a 52-week low of $78.21 and a 52-week high of $178.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In other news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coherent by 377.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 44,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after buying an additional 35,258 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 3rd quarter valued at $576,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 2nd quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

