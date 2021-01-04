Zacks: Analysts Expect Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) will report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Genasys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.06. Genasys posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genasys will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.12 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Genasys.

Get Genasys alerts:

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.24. Genasys had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 27.61%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Genasys in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

GNSS traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.35. 769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,331. Genasys has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $7.32. The company has a market cap of $213.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.59.

In related news, Director Daniel H. Mccollum sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $129,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 101,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $714,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 258,616 shares of company stock worth $1,775,622. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Genasys in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Genasys in the third quarter worth $78,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Genasys by 108.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Genasys in the third quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Genasys in the third quarter valued at $252,000. 52.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genasys

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

Featured Article: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genasys (GNSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.