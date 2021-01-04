Zacks: Analysts Expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to Post -$0.85 EPS

Analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) will report earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.77). Helmerich & Payne posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 753.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full year earnings of ($2.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.44) to ($2.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($0.52). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $208.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Rowe upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.16.

In related news, SVP Michael Lennox sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $34,559.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,147.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,890 shares of company stock valued at $122,235. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 715.1% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 30.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $23.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,263. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $47.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.28%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

