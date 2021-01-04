Zacks: Analysts Expect Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) will post $62.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.34 million. Limelight Networks reported sales of $60.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full-year sales of $236.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $234.93 million to $239.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $257.83 million, with estimates ranging from $250.40 million to $263.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $59.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LLNW shares. Craig Hallum lowered Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Northland Securities lowered Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Truist assumed coverage on Limelight Networks in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

In other news, SVP Thomas Marth sold 17,045 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $119,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 15,749 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $95,281.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,516 shares of company stock valued at $607,569. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 179,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 268,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LLNW traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.22. 6,405,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,156,640. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Limelight Networks has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $518.95 million, a P/E ratio of -66.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

