Zacks: Analysts Expect NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) to post $51.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.70 million. NexPoint Residential Trust reported sales of $49.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full year sales of $205.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $204.32 million to $206.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $211.17 million, with estimates ranging from $206.69 million to $219.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NexPoint Residential Trust.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.64. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 17.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. NexPoint Residential Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 215.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock traded down $1.10 on Monday, hitting $41.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,735. NexPoint Residential Trust has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $52.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.