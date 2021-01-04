Zacks: Analysts Expect Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.45 Million

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) will report sales of $9.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.30 million and the highest is $9.60 million. Provident Financial reported sales of $10.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full-year sales of $37.30 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $38.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Provident Financial.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Provident Financial had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Provident Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Provident Financial from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in Provident Financial by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 185,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 40,709 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Provident Financial by 105.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial in the third quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.71. 7,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,173. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.13. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.84. The stock has a market cap of $116.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provident Financial (PROV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.