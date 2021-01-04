Zacks: Analysts Expect Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.45 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) will report sales of $9.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.30 million and the highest is $9.60 million. Provident Financial reported sales of $10.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full-year sales of $37.30 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $38.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Provident Financial.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Provident Financial had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Provident Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Provident Financial from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in Provident Financial by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 185,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 40,709 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Provident Financial by 105.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial in the third quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.71. 7,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,173. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.13. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.84. The stock has a market cap of $116.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

