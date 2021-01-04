Zacks: Analysts Expect QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is ($0.01). QuinStreet reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $139.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.07 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 7.49%.

Several research analysts recently commented on QNST shares. TheStreet raised shares of QuinStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 84,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $1,441,662.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,949,447.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $87,040.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,178,079.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,099 shares of company stock worth $4,849,077 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,815,000 after buying an additional 479,268 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 660,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 238,662 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in QuinStreet by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 567,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after buying an additional 206,010 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,164,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in QuinStreet by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 310,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 182,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

QNST stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.17. The company had a trading volume of 10,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.91, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.07. QuinStreet has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $22.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.21.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

