Zacks: Analysts Expect The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.12 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) will announce $2.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Hershey’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.09 billion. The Hershey reported sales of $2.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hershey will report full year sales of $8.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.06 billion to $8.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.20 billion to $8.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Hershey.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HSY. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.13.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,141. The Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $109.88 and a fifty-two week high of $161.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total transaction of $36,357.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,604.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $377,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,808,652.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,134,032 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in The Hershey by 1.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 88,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in The Hershey by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hershey in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Hershey by 11.0% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hershey in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

