Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $627.37 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will post $627.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $633.30 million and the lowest is $624.97 million. Arista Networks posted sales of $552.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year sales of $2.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arista Networks from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.64.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.00, for a total value of $30,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,008. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $286,398.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,146.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 203,440 shares of company stock valued at $53,701,223. Company insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 378.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. 58.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ANET opened at $290.57 on Monday. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $156.63 and a 1 year high of $293.78. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $277.93 and a 200-day moving average of $235.00.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

