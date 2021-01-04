Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $107.53 Million

Equities analysts expect North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) to post $107.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $106.57 million and the highest is $108.49 million. North American Construction Group reported sales of $143.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full-year sales of $378.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $375.00 million to $381.15 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $498.07 million, with estimates ranging from $480.00 million to $519.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for North American Construction Group.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $70.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.84 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOA. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. North American Construction Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

North American Construction Group stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.88. The stock had a trading volume of 338,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,195. The stock has a market cap of $306.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.45. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in North American Construction Group by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 3,220,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,967,000 after acquiring an additional 284,400 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in North American Construction Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,683,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,469,000 after buying an additional 98,672 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in North American Construction Group by 110.6% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 517,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 271,588 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in North American Construction Group in the third quarter worth about $3,078,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in North American Construction Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 424,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 24,395 shares during the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

