Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.86 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) will announce sales of $6.86 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.49 billion and the highest is $7.12 billion. ViacomCBS reported sales of $6.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full year sales of $25.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.32 billion to $26.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $27.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.49 billion to $28.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on VIAC shares. KeyCorp started coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America lowered ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ViacomCBS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.29.

In other news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 0.6% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 77,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 1.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 9.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIAC opened at $37.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $42.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

