Zacks: Brokerages Expect Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.82 Billion

Analysts expect that Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) will post $3.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adient’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.79 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.85 billion. Adient reported sales of $3.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adient will report full-year sales of $14.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.66 billion to $14.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $15.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.77 billion to $15.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Adient from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Adient from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Adient from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Adient from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.62.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Adient by 14.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Adient by 0.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Iszo Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the third quarter worth $3,079,000. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the third quarter valued at $3,079,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 12.1% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 60,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADNT stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.73. 889,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,535. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Adient has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $37.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.30.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

