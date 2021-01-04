Zacks: Brokerages Expect Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.16 Million

Equities analysts expect Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) to post $34.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Celsius’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.08 million. Celsius reported sales of $24.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsius will report full year sales of $129.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $129.14 million to $129.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $167.71 million, with estimates ranging from $166.08 million to $169.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Celsius.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Celsius had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $36.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.89 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Celsius from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.10.

In other news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 159,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $4,884,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $9,567,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 5,364.5% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 692,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after purchasing an additional 679,735 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Celsius in the second quarter worth about $6,497,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the third quarter worth approximately $10,630,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,498,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celsius by 210.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 192,455 shares in the last quarter. 50.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius stock opened at $50.31 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.92. Celsius has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $52.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 718.82 and a beta of 2.02.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

