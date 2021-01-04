Zacks: Brokerages Expect HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.75 Billion

Analysts expect HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) to report $2.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $3.20 billion. HollyFrontier posted sales of $4.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full year sales of $11.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.58 billion to $11.48 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.12 billion to $14.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow HollyFrontier.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Argus cut HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HFC. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 5.4% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 47.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 339.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 9,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 43.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,078,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,683,000 after acquiring an additional 629,014 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HFC traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,131. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.36. HollyFrontier has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $51.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Featured Article: What are CEFs?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HollyFrontier (HFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.