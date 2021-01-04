Zacks: Brokerages Expect MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $368.65 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) will report $368.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for MarineMax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $384.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $361.24 million. MarineMax reported sales of $304.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.78. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HZO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub cut MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. MarineMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Shares of MarineMax stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $34.64. 10,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,268. MarineMax has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $39.96. The company has a market capitalization of $764.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.62 and a 200 day moving average of $28.72.

In other MarineMax news, Director Charles R. Oglesby sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $969,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,857.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $175,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,183 shares of company stock worth $3,308,832. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

