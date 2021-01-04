Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $330.75 Million

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) to announce $330.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $291.69 million and the highest is $367.27 million. Wheaton Precious Metals reported sales of $223.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $307.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Peel Hunt began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $64.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.73.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPM opened at $41.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.54 and its 200 day moving average is $47.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 52.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.