Zacks: Brokerages Expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will report sales of $1.73 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.84 billion. Yum! Brands posted sales of $1.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full-year sales of $5.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.15 billion to $6.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.37.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $108.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.42. The firm has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $110.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.96%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $407,826.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,955,707.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $228,029.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,255,835.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,008 shares of company stock worth $3,172,091. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

