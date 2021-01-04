Zacks Investment Research Downgrades 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading e-commerce provider of floral products and gifts, in terms of number of customers and revenue. With the development of the company’s online business and a strategic acquisition, they have continuously expanded their product offerings, most recently to include gourmet foods and home and garden merchandise. As a result, the company has developed relationships with customers who purchase products not only for gifting occasions but also for everyday consumption. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FLWS. BidaskClub raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.83.

FLWS stock opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.98. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $32.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.67.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $283.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.86 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $514,972.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,128,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,570,871.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 35,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $751,128.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,066,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,432,784.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,169. Insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the third quarter valued at about $86,246,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,790,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,847,000 after acquiring an additional 9,669 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 10.7% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,655,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,294,000 after acquiring an additional 160,577 shares during the period. Shannon River Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 19.2% in the second quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC now owns 1,101,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,057,000 after acquiring an additional 177,183 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 788,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,658,000 after acquiring an additional 32,078 shares during the period. 46.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

