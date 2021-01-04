Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) to Sell

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AudioEye Inc. engages in creating cloud-based cross-platform/cross-browser screen reader solution for web browsing. It focuses on creating voice driven technologies to enhance the mobility, usability, and accessibility of the Internet based content in the United States. The company develops patented, Internet content publication, and distribution software that enables conversion of any media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on any Internet connected device. It offers Audio Internet (R), a software as a service technology platform to Internet and mobile publishers, developers, owners, and operators. AudioEye Inc. is based in Tucson, Arizona. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AudioEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of AEYE stock traded down $1.06 on Monday, hitting $24.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.32 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.24 and its 200-day moving average is $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. AudioEye has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $28.66.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 million. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 30.03% and a negative return on equity of 233.53%. Equities analysts expect that AudioEye will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AudioEye in the third quarter valued at $11,941,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in AudioEye in the third quarter valued at $729,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AudioEye by 22.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AudioEye by 223.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

