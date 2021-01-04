Zacks Investment Research Downgrades China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Southern Airlines is one of the leading air transportation enterprises in China, especially in passenger volume and the total amount of tax and profit for the past three years. 27% market share in 1996 made it the biggest airlines in China. With the head office in Guangzhou, the southern entrance into China, it has branch fleet bases in the provinces of Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Hainan and the Special Economic Zone of Shenzhen. It is also the 60% shareholder of four regional airlines – Xiamen Airlines, Shantou Airlines, Guangxi Airlines and Zhuhai Airlines. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZNH. ValuEngine cut shares of China Southern Airlines from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of China Southern Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of China Southern Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of China Southern Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. China Southern Airlines has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.00.

NYSE ZNH opened at $29.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.14. China Southern Airlines has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $35.60.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a negative return on equity of 9.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that China Southern Airlines will post -5.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in China Southern Airlines by 132.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in China Southern Airlines by 101.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in China Southern Airlines by 12,416.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in China Southern Airlines by 211.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in China Southern Airlines by 19.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

