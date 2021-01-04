Zacks Investment Research Lowers Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AKRO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Akero Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.71.

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $25.80 on Thursday. Akero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $41.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.83. The firm has a market cap of $895.83 million, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 0.63.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $376,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $296,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $399,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000. 63.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

