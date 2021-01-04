Zacks Investment Research Lowers Altabancorp (OTCMKTS:ALTA) to Sell

Altabancorp (OTCMKTS:ALTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altabancorp is the bank holding company for Altabank(TM), a full-service bank. It provides loans, deposit and cash management services to businesses and individuals principally in Preston, Idaho to St. George, Utah. Altabancorp is based in AMERICAN FORK, Utah. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALTA. BidaskClub raised shares of Altabancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Altabancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of Altabancorp stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.92. The stock had a trading volume of 43,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,547. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.93. Altabancorp has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $30.80.

Altabancorp (OTCMKTS:ALTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $31.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.27 million.

In other news, Director Robert Brent Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Susan Christiansen Fam Brett acquired 2,200 shares of Altabancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $60,434.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,228 shares of company stock worth $61,200 and have sold 23,500 shares worth $603,035.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALTA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Altabancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $1,057,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Altabancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $21,345,000. Forest Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Altabancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $7,346,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Altabancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $7,114,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Altabancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $6,218,000.

About Altabancorp

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

