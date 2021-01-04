Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) to “Buy”

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $61.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.15% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Atlas Air and Polar Air Cargo, which together operate the world’s largest fleet of Boeing freighter aircraft. AAWW is principally involved in the airport-to-airport air transportation of heavy freight cargo through its two operating subsidiary airlines, Atlas Air, Inc. and Polar Air Cargo, IncAAWW, through its principal subsidiaries Atlas and Polar, offers scheduled air cargo service, cargo charters, military charters, and ACMI aircraft leasing in which customers receive a dedicated aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance on a long-term lease basis. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AAWW. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.38. The company had a trading volume of 22,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,558. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.35. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $69.08.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $809.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.20 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,979 shares in the company, valued at $4,152,593. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $105,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,070 shares of company stock worth $2,168,908. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAWW. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter worth $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1,150.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 31.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

