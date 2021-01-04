Zap (ZAP) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.06 Million

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last week, Zap has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. One Zap token can now be bought for approximately $0.0918 or 0.00000276 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC. Zap has a market cap of $21.67 million and $1.06 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00043888 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006597 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $102.41 or 0.00308311 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00029637 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00015408 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00011636 BTC.

About Zap

Zap (ZAP) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

