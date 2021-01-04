ZBG Token Market Cap Hits $12.24 Million (ZT)

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. ZBG Token has a market cap of $12.24 million and $7.93 million worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZBG Token token can now be purchased for $0.0463 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZBG Token has traded down 8.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00042958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006220 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.07 or 0.00319030 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00032372 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015522 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00023264 BTC.

ZBG Token Profile

ZBG Token (CRYPTO:ZT) is a token. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,015,942 tokens. The official message board for ZBG Token is medium.com/@ZBGofficial . ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE

ZBG Token Token Trading

ZBG Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZBG Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZBG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

