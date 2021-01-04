ZelCash Trading Down 12% This Week (ZEL)

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. ZelCash has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZelCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, STEX and TradeOgre. In the last seven days, ZelCash has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000857 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000703 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 69.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 37% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZelCash Coin Profile

ZelCash (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash.

Buying and Selling ZelCash

ZelCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZelCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

