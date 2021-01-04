Zetacoin Price Tops $0.0005 (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 33.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Zetacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded down 26.8% against the dollar. Zetacoin has a total market cap of $86,137.94 and $4,112.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zetacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,162.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.15 or 0.01306137 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00047323 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.58 or 0.00224901 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001556 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000246 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zetacoin Profile

Zetacoin (CRYPTO:ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,160,988 coins. The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zetacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zetacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.